Free flashlight filters help protect sea turtles nesting on Baldwin beaches | News

Its sea turtle nesting season here on our Baldwin beaches, and officials are asking you to help out.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Welcome Centers are giving away free turtle friendly filters for the flashlights.

All you have to do is stop by among the locations, in Gulf Shores off Highway 59 across from the airport, or in Orange Beach on Beach Road.

These amber stickers produced in all sizes, even some for smart phones, review your flashlight when you look for ghost crabs or get a stroll on the beach at night.

The amber light helps keep sea turtles from becoming disoriented when they come ashore to lay their eggs.

“It gets difficult if you have a destination like ours, because you will find so many new people coming annually, so it’s a constant education message,” said Kay Mahgan, a Share the Beach volunteer and Public Relations Manager for Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism.

Both welcome centers are open to people, but are strictly enforcing wearing masks and social distancing within their lobbies.

They also have information available for get outside, and provide curbside delivery of the filters in the event that you call ahead.