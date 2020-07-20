Free Democrats party blasts international organizations’ ‘non-specific statements’ on Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes   – Armenian News

The Free Democrats party has criticized international organizations’ neutral tone on the recent clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, considering the kind of language inadmissible.

In a statement on Friday, it particularly voiced its concern over the “non-specific calls” by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders. The party warned of the potential threats stemming from the international partners’ passive stance which it said “encourages both Azerbaijan and Turkey to step up the aggression against Armenian civilians.”

“The failure to condemn Azerbaijan, which provokes clashes, shelling the civilian population – and Turkey, its accomplice which heats up the tension – is tantamount to saying nothing and failing to take any step towards re-establishing the fragile peace in the region,” the Free Democrats said.

It also called upon the international organizations interested in regional stability and peace, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and their respective countries, the European Union and the CSTO, to take a prompt action towards averting the blatant Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenian civilians.