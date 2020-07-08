Victorian families accessing childcare services in areas affected by the state’s 2nd COVID-19 lockdown could be eligible for relief, the Federal Government has announced.

Childcare centres across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire – home to 31 municipalities in lockdown – now have the possibility to waive the parent gap fee exactly the same day because the national emergency free childcare package ends on July 13.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said the gap fee was the huge difference between the Child Care Subsidy (CCS) the Government paid to a site and the rest of the fee owed by your family.

‘This means that in case a child is absent from care for COVID-related reasons, the child care service can waive their gap fee which means additional money in the family’s pocket,’ that he said in a statement.

‘It also provides certainty to families that they can retain their enrolment at the daughter or son care service.’

Eligible families are required to contact their childcare centre to have the gap fee waived.

They will be covered for 42 absent days per child, per financial year – meaning the relief for Victoria parents will be applicable for a lot more than six weeks.

A representative of Mr Tehan said childcare centres were responsible for waiving the gap fee and not the us government, and there is also no capwhen claiming the gap fee.

Mr Tehan said waiving the parents’ gap fee ensured childcare services maintained enrolments and continued to be paid the CCS during a time of uncertainty in Victoria, even if a kid was absent for COVID-related reasons.

‘Our Government wants to ensure that daughter or son care services remain open for workers and susceptible families who need those services,’ Mr Tehan said, adding services can access the $708 million Transition Payment to support the reunite to the CCS from Monday.

‘The Government will also ease the activity test until 4 October to support eligible families whose employment has been impacted as a result of COVID-19.’

The test determines the level of subsidised childcare a family group can access.

‘These families will receive up to 100 hours per fourteen days of subsidised care during this time period,’ that he said.

Mr Tehan’s parents’ gap fee update comes per month after childcare providers and staff warned parents afflicted with the pandemic and experiencing unemployment wouldn’t be able to afford fees upon their return.

‘Demand will drop again once parent fees are reintroduced in a few weeks, beginning another spiral of instability,’ United Workers Union early education director Helen Gibbons said on June 10.

Families that have experienced a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic may also be eligible for support through the Additional Child Care Subsidy (temporary financial hardship), the statement read.