The Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia is pleased to launch free Armenian language courses within the framework of the Repatriation and Integration Center.

These lessons will help repatriates who have recently overcome language barriers and improve their knowledge of Eastern Armenian. Free classes will be held 3 times a week for 1 and a half hours. The courses will last for 2 months.

The courses will be conducted in the following groups:

Elementary Eastern Armenian. It is intended for those who do not know the Armenian language or beginners. They will learn to read, write and speak.

Medium / advanced Eastern Armenian. It is intended for those who want to improve their existing skills of reading, writing and speaking Eastern Armenian.

Adaptation from Western Armenian to Eastern Armenian. It is intended for those who have a medium to in-depth knowledge of Western Armenian, but want to adapt their language skills to Eastern Armenian as well.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12:00 to 19:00. Address: Government House 2, Vazgen Sargsyan 3, 9th floor.

The courses will be held regularly during the year.

If you would like to apply for Armenian language courses, please fill out the application form in the language of your choice.

The deadline for the spring phase is April 3, 2022.

ARMENIAN – https://forms.gle/NAQraWjDL5sHwg217:

IN ENGLISH – https://forms.gle/QKb1GaxRYLYyEKSq6:

RUSSIAN – https://forms.gle/5T2DyDwYRi5myNKV9:

* Priority will be given to Diaspora Armenians aged 18-45 who have moved to Armenia over the past year and are looking for work.

The selected applicants will be contacted additionally.

Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia