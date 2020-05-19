Free 12-month access to GOLFPASS Video for all Sky VIP customers | Golf News





.

As golf golf equipment start to re-open across the nation, GOLFPASS can assist you prepare for your return to the golf course.

To have a good time, Sky VIP customers can get unique 12-month access to GOLFPASS Video for free by going to the My Sky app.

Get prepared to play higher golf extra typically and obtain high suggestions from the perfect gamers on the earth together with present world No 1 Rory Mcllroy, Tiger Woods and extra.

Enjoy simple access to high suggestions from Rory McIlroy

Plus hear from their skilled coaches, take pleasure in unique content material like The Conor Moore Show, David Feherty’s entertaining interviews and a collection of golf movies.

This provide is obtainable till 15 June 2020 and the code have to be redeemed by 13 July 2020. For extra data, go to https://www.sky.com/pages/vip/golfpass now …

Golf Pass With Rory McIlroy Live on

Terms & Conditions

To get the most recent Sky VIP rewards be sure you have the most recent model of the My Sky app, please go to your app retailer to improve.​ This reward is barely obtainable to Sky customers aged 18 or over who’ve efficiently joined Sky VIP.​ This provide is barely obtainable to new GOLFPASS customers.​ This reward permits you to obtain one GOLFPASS video free 12-month move.​ This reward can solely be redeemed on the GOLFPASS web site.​ We will contact you utilizing the e-mail tackle supplied on the time of entry, and ship you a singular reference code and hyperlink to GOLFPASS.co.uk.​ You can declare the reward at any time between 4 May and 23.59 on 15 June. You will want to use your code earlier than 13 July.​ You do not want to purchase something to enter obtain the move, all you want to do is register your particulars, affirm you e-mail tackle, enter your code and click on redeem.​ For enquiries relating to the My Sky app and redeeming your distinctive code, please e-mail [email protected] ​ For enquiries relating to utilizing your code on the GOLFPASS web site and any additional GOLFPASS queries, please contact the GOLFPASS Golfer Support workforce on 00800 3639 3639.​ This reward can’t be transferred or exchanged for money.​ If you submit the request, we’ll deal with you as accepting these phrases and situations and agreeing to hold them.​ The prize is for private use solely by the Sky buyer or their nominated recipient.​

The promoter is Sky UK Limited (firm no. 02906991) of Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD. Rewards for customers within the Republic of Ireland are given by Sky Ireland Limited (registered quantity 547787) of Fifth Floor, One Burlington Plaza, Burlington Road, Dublin, 4.