Fredie Blom: ‘World’s oldest man’ dies aged 116 in South Africa



Fredie Blom – seen here on his 116th birthday – stated there was no unique trick to his durability





A South African who was believed to be the oldest male in the world has actually passed away at the age of 116.

Fredie Blom’s identity files revealed he was born in Eastern Cape province in May 1904, although that was never ever confirmed byGuinness World Records

When he was teen, his whole household was erased by the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic. He went on to make it through 2 world wars and apartheid.

Mr Blom informed the BBC in 2018 that there was no unique trick to his durability.

“There’s only one thing – it’s the man above [God]. He’s got all the power. I have nothing. I can drop over any time but He holds me,” he stated.

Mr Blom invested the majority of his life as a labourer – initially on a farm and after that in the building market – and just retired when he was in his 80s.



