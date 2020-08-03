Frederik Andersen plays good, but Joonas Korpisalo plays better

It’s authorities, hockey is back, and the Toronto Maple Leafs began significant play on Sunday night with a regrettable 2-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in video game among their Stanley Cup qualifier series. It was a hard-fought video game and it has actually definitely set a tone for the rest of this series, as both groups are starving to clinch their area in the preliminary of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The very first duration started hectic, but the shell of the pre-quarantine Leafs was still evident, as the Blue Jackets invested a great deal of time in the Leafs end.

Leafs fans got their very first little enjoyment when Nick Robertson got a quality scoring opportunity out front throughout his extremely first shift. Unfortunately he could not bury it, but he was definitely flying out there for the remainder of the duration. It’s certainly time to get on the Nick Robertson buzz train.

Nick Robertson gets a shot on objective on his very first NHL shift pic.twitter.com/O63lW8Htyc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) August 3, 2020

Midway through the very first, a fumbled pass from William Nylander to Justin Holl left Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois with a breakaway. However, Frederik Andersen was right there with a a huge conserve to stop the quality opportunity.

The remainder of the duration was back-and-forth. Nearing completion of the duration, Auston Matthews got 2 …