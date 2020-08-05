Freddie Andersen is quietly giving the Leafs his best hockey – TheLeafsNation

“It’s too soon.”

“LOL, Leafs fans.”

“You’ll jinx him.”

These are the remarks that I presume will be produced as an outcome of the title. All are quite darn reasonable if you ask me, however I’m opting for it anyhow. Andersen has actually been fantastic.

You see, among the greatest enigma entering into the playoffs was what Freddie Andersen would appear in between the pipelines, and a minimum of 2 video games in, it appears we have actually got the best one.

Games Minutes Saves Sv% GSAA xGA GA Andersen 2 119 53 0.981 3.41 3.94 1 Korpisalo 2 118 64 0.97 3.39 4.94 2

I’m uncertain a goaltender’s battle was what was anticipated heading into this series, however it is what the Leafs and Blue Jackets have actually arrived on. While Andersen may be leading the Return to Play in Sv% and GSAA, right away behind him isKorpisalo And maybe some extra congratulations require to be provided to Joonas for stopping the Leafs elite forwards, something likewise requires to be stated for Andersen doing it without the assistance of the a blueline of Columbus’ calibre.

Now, the objective that was scored on Andersen may be one he ‘d like back …