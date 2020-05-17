Fred Willard tributes: Ben Stiller and other comedy stars pay their respects

Fans might remember him for his duties in “Best in Show,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family,” however other stars in the video game are remembering him for the impact he had incomedy

From his movie launching in the 1967 movie “Teenage Mother” to his last duty in the upcoming comedy “Space Force,” Willard dealt with lots of other comedy titans and motivated a lot more. Many of them have actually required to Twitter to recognize his life and share their tales of his impact.

Ben Stiller, that shed his daddy, Jerry Stiller, simply recently, explained Willard as a “brilliant comic actor and improvisor.”

“He could make anything funny. His work goes down as some of the funniest ever, From Jerry Hubbard on…he inspired and influenced so many people in comedy,” Stiller tweeted. Jamie Lee Curtis Willard and starlet Jamie Lee Curtis were never ever in a film with each other, however they share a link since she is wed to Christopher Guest, that guided “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind,” in which Willard starred. “How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,” Curtis composed. “He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.” Jimmy Kimmel Late- evening host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a video clip of Willard’s last look on his program, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “I am sad to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who was still the funniest of men at age 86,” Kimmel captioned the video clip. Steve Martin Steve Martin, that played a fire principal reverse Willard as a mayor in the 1987 rom-com “Roxanne,” called Willard his “comic hero” and stated in his homage on Twitter he was “thrilled” to collaborate with him. Nick Kroll Nick Kroll stated Willard motivated his profession. “Every time he was on screen I got excited and he never disappointed,” Kroll tweeted. “Watching him in Fernwood Tonight, Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and all of his other film and TV appearances inspired me to be a comedic actor. What a gift he was to all of us. RIP Fred Willard.” Judd Apatow “Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet,” filmmaker and comic Judd Apatow, tweeted. Bob Saget “Full House” star Bob Saget shared a photo of himself with Willard and MartinMull . “Fred Willard. The dear hilarious kind man we just lost. Here am I with he and Martin Mull while shooting a documentary about Martin. Seeing them having fun together reminiscent of the Fernwood days was truly a joy. Rest in Peace dear Fred,” Saget tweeted. Mull and Willard starred with each other in “Fernwood 2 Night.” Mull told Variety that the “synch” in between him and Willard was the heart of the program. “Fred and I could improvise together. We could go off script,” Mull informedVariety “He was a genius.” Roseanne Barr Willard showed up in a number of episodes of Roseanne Barr’s comedy “Roseanne” as a lawyer calledScott The starlet explained him as a “great comic and a great person.” Steve Carrell Steve Carrell dealt with Willard on the Netflix program “Space Force,” which premieres May29 He tweeted that Willard was the “funniest person that I’ve ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man.”





