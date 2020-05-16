Fred Willard, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Modern Family’ comedy star, has died

The star died quietly on Friday “at the fantastic age of 86 years old,” his child, Hope Mulbarger, verified to CNN.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever,” Mulbarger stated.

His fatality comes virtually 2 years after the death of his partner of 50 years, Mary Willard, that died in 2018 when she was 71 years of ages.

The four-time Emmy candidate, that matured in Ohio, spread delight with his skill for making individuals laugh. His job consisted of funnies like “A Mighty Win” and “Waiting for Guffman,” in addition to off-Broadway manufacturings consisting of Jules Feiffer’s “Little Murders,” Dan Greenburg’s “Arf and the Great Airplane Snatch,” and Mary Willard’s “Elvis and Juliet.”