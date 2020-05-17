Fred Willard, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Modern Family’ comedy actor, has died

The star died peacefully on Friday “at the fantastic age of 86 years old,” his daughter, Hope Mulbarger, confirmed to CNN.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever,” Mulbarger stated.

His dying comes practically two years after the passing of his spouse of 50 years, Mary Willard, who died in 2018 when she was 71 years previous.

The four-time Emmy nominee, who grew up in Ohio, unfold pleasure via his expertise for making folks chuckle. His work included comedies like “A Mighty Wind” and “Waiting for Guffman,” in addition to off-Broadway productions together with Jules Feiffer’s “Little Murders,” Dan Greenburg’s “Arf and the Great Airplane Snatch,” and Mary Willard’s “Elvis and Juliet.”