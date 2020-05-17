Fred Willard, ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Modern Family’ comedy actor, has died

The star died peacefully on Friday “at the fantastic age of 86 years old,” his daughter, Hope Mulbarger, confirmed to CNN.
“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever,” Mulbarger stated.
His dying comes practically two years after the passing of his spouse of 50 years, Mary Willard, who died in 2018 when she was 71 years previous.
The four-time Emmy nominee, who grew up in Ohio, unfold pleasure via his expertise for making folks chuckle. His work included comedies like “A Mighty Wind” and “Waiting for Guffman,” in addition to off-Broadway productions together with Jules Feiffer’s “Little Murders,” Dan Greenburg’s “Arf and the Great Airplane Snatch,” and Mary Willard’s “Elvis and Juliet.”
In a 2006 interview with Tad Friend of New Yorker Magazine
, Willard described his understanding on dying saying, “If it was up to me, nothing would ever change, no one would ever die. On the other hand,” he added, “then no one could have babies, either, because it would get too crowded.”
Honoring Willard
Actors, filmmakers, and comedians touched by Willard’s many skills have shared tributes on social media honoring the late actor.
“One of my favorite lines in a movie ever was delivered by Fred Willard in BEST IN SHOW, after a naughty dog went after the judge: “He went after her like she was manufactured from ham.” This man was so brilliant and he elevated the flicks and TV shows in which he popped up. RIP, Funny Man!” filmmaker Kevin Smith said on Twitter.
“There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits,” Jimmy Kimmel tweeted
. Willard had appeared on Kimmel’s late-night speak present after the dying of his spouse.
“Fred Willard was the funniest person that I’ve ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man,” fellow comic Steve Carell stated in a tribute on Twitter
.
“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard,” actress Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted
.
CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.