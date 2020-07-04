Fred Fleitz: At Mount Rushmore, Trump right to highlight danger leftist radicals pose to America

“The radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice. But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society,” the president said. “It would transform justice into an instrument of division and vengeance and turn our free society into a place of repression, domination and exclusion. They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced.”

TRUMP, IN FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS, DECRIES RISE OF ‘FAR-LEFT FASCISM,’ CALLS ON AMERICANS TO RISE UP

This celebration at the memorial called the Shrine to Democracy could not attended at a much better time.

Our democratic values are increasingly being challenged by increasingly intolerant radicals. These leftists misrepresent our history and seek to impose socialism and censorship on those who disagree. As we’ve seen throughout the last two months, the radical left is prepared to do that through mob rule and violence.

Despite the insistence by the left and the mainstream media that our nation is hopelessly unjust, the United States is an ever-improving great experiment. The the greater part of Americans know this. So does the rest of the world, which is why the United States is undoubtedly the leading destination for immigrants.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had been born in South Africa, expressed this in an interview this year about his phenomenal success: “America is the land of opportunity – there is no other country where I could have done this.”

But the American experiment is fragile.

On the final day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin, was asked: “What do we have, a republic or a monarchy?” He replied: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Although most Americans reject the radical leftist attacks on our country and history, the views of the extremists will take root unless we forcefully refute them.

This means not only rejecting the recent lawlessness led by radical leftist groups like Black Lives Matters (BLM) and Antifa, but earnestly speaking out to defend our history of freedom. This must include keeping the left’s America-hating, socialist narrative out of our schools.

We are now living in a dangerous world with enemies who does like to end the American experiment and our status since the world’s superpower.

Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. It will attempt to do this again this season, along with other nations, especially China.

America’s adversaries are encouraging BLM and Antifa to undermine our country. China is openly using BLM to bash the U.S. government and discredit liberal democracies to deflect criticism of Chinese human rights violations.

America faces growing international security threats, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia and China are expanding and improving their nuclear arsenals while America struggles to keep up.

North Korea has not ended its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Iran continues to develop its missile program and likely has robust clandestine nuclear weapons.

The threat from radical Islamist terrorism continues and these terrorist groups likely are planning livlier attacks.

China is and likely will remain the absolute most serious security threat to the United States and the world. China’s ruling Communist Party isn’t interested in peaceful co-existence or free and fair trade.

Beijing is using diplomatic, military, economic, cyber, and espionage pressure and tools to supplant the United States as the worldwide superpower and install a Chinese-led, anti-democratic world order.

China has brought advantage of diverted American attention due to the coronavirus pandemic and violent protests to intensify its efforts to claim the South China Sea as part of its territory and crush the thing that was left of Hong Kong’s democracy.

Fortunately, we’ve a president who recognizes foreign threats and is taking steps to defend our security and freedom. President Trump has built up and modernized our military, greatly improving readiness.

The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review is just a strategy this administration has acted on to modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal after years of neglect.

The Trump administration destroyed the ISIS state in Syria and Iraq and used military strikes to punish Syria for using chemical weapons against its people.

President Trump ended President Barack Obama’s appeasement of Iran by exiting the flawed 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump also has called China on its exploitative trade methods and intellectual property theft, using tariffs to press for free and fair trade. The U.S. and China agreed to a “Phase One” trade deal in January that addressed a few of these concerns. Trump officials plan to open talks on a broader “Phase Two” deal if Trump wins reelection.

The winner of the 2020 presidential election should continue and build upon these policies.

As we celebrate the birth of our nation this weekend, we honor a great nation that’s a global beacon of freedom, liberty and opportunity. But the success of the American experiment will not keep on unless we aggressively defend our democratic ideals, history of freedom and our national security.

