Fraser and Smith: Public health professionals fight for everyone’s life – they deserve a break, too

As public health leaders who have dedicated our lives to keeping communities safe from infectious disease and preventable death, we’re saddened and frustrated for our colleagues who are trying to do their utmost to keep the public healthy. Public health professionals at every level want one thing for their communities: life free from this novel coronavirus.

While they battle along side doctors, nurses, first responders, scientists and others to do this goal, you will find a few things you can do to simply help support your public health official in this extraordinary time.

First, wear a mask. We get it, some individuals do not like wearing masks. They’re uncomfortable and they make conversations difficult. But they work. It’s a simple concept. My mask protects you. Your mask protects me. There are many creative and fashionable options available online if that’s what it takes to get you to wear one.

Next, monitor updates to re-opening plans in your area. Public health officials want this pandemic to finish as much as you do. But rushing things can make a lot more people sick. Many folks are working very difficult to find safe ways for you to get back to work, school and alternative activities. But the return to “normal” must be done carefully lest we risk losing a lot more friends and neighbors to COVID-19 and its complications.

Also, if your health department calls, answer your phone. The caller is likely trying to share with you information that could save your life, or the life of a family member. Personal visits and certified letters are other options health departments have for reaching you, but they waste precious resources and time. How long do you want to wait before knowing that someone around you just tested positive for COVID-19? Wouldn’t you would like to be told as soon as you possibly can if you’ve been exposed? Answer the call.

Finally, take time to appreciate your public health agency and its staff. Like you, they’re focused on the mounting loss of lives and livelihoods. Rather than permit an angry few to degrade or demoralize them, touch base with an encouraging email, letter or card expressing appreciation for their vigilance for you. It means a lot when a member of town takes the full time to appreciate a public servant.

Public health professionals are working non-stop to defeat the COVID-19 virus. In fact, they were taking a stand for us long before the very first cases of the coronavirus were identified. Now it’s our turn to support them for their dedication, their bravery and their tireless efforts to help keep us alive, whether those who’ve leveled harsh criticisms like it or not.

Nathaniel Smith, MD, MPH, is director and state health officer of the Arkansas Department of Health and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.