Frans Hals Dutch masterpiece stolen for third time

Security was stepped up the last time Frans Hals’s painting Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer was stolen from a little museum in the Dutch town of Leerdam.

But it was inadequate to stop art burglars requiring open the back entrance and stealing it for a third time.

One of the Old Masters of the Dutch Golden Age, Frans Hals painted the operate in 1626.

Art investigator Arthur Brand stated he thought it was “stolen to order”.

“It’s very difficult to secure small museums as it costs too much money. If they want to have your stuff, they’ll get in,” he informed the BBC.

Two Laughing Boys was very first stolen in 1988 in addition to a Jacob van Ruisdael work. Both paintings were recuperated 3 years later on.

The very same paintings were taken once again from the Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden museum in 2011 and discovered 6 months on.

Frans Hals expert Anna Tummers stated at the time the painting was a “wonderful example of his loose painting style… it was very playful, daring and loose”.

How it was stolen

Police stated burglars got into the museum in Leerdam, south of Utrecht, in the early hours ofWednesday The alarm went off at 03:30 however by …