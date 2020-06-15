Frankly Darling ready for Ribblesdale test | Racing News

Hot favourite Frankly Darling leads a three-strong team for John Gosden in to battle in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Clarehaven handler claimed Tuesday’s Group Two prize for the third time when Star Catcher struck gold 12 months ago, and exactly the same colours of owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer will this year be carried by an exciting daughter of Frankel.

Despite facing a large rise in class, Frankly Darling is just a warm order off the trunk of a deeply impressive maiden success at Newcastle just over a fourteen days ago.

She is joined by Lingfield Oaks Trial-winning stablemate Miss Yoda, as well as the yard’s apparent third string Anastarsia, who was sixth in exactly the same Listed event.

Gosden said: “Frankly Darling is just a maiden winner from Newcastle, and you need certainly to remember that is all she’s. Miss Yoda won the Lingfield Oaks Trial and had a fairly rough trip, while Anastarsia didn’t handle Lingfield.

“They are there since it is a fillies only three-year-old Group Two – and quite frankly, if you’re able to get a bit of it it is critical to these fillies. You do what is right for the owners – that is why all three are running against each other.

“Rab (Havlin) didn’t think Miss Yoda handled Lingfield and that she wouldn’t handle Epsom, so it is practical to run her.

“Frankly Darling came out of her race well, but she does lack the experience of Miss Yoda, because she was Group-placed last year. That lack of experience Frankly Darling has is a disadvantage to fillies like her that have missed racing in April and May.”

Another filly with just two runs under her belt could be the Ralph Beckett-trained Trefoil, who made a fantastic debut at Newmarket last October before returning to Headquarters to finish third behind Gosden’s Run Wild in the Pretty Polly Fillies’ Stakes a week . 5 ago.

Beckett told Sky Sports Racing: “We’re running her because of the way she finished at Newmarket. She arrived on the scene of the race well, and it will be considered a really good fit for her – improving a quarter of a mile.

“We’re delighted that she has come back well enough to run back quickly.”

Other hopefuls include Aidan O’Brien’s set of Passion and Ennistymon. Born With Pride is a significant non-runner.

The 2nd Group Two prize available on the opening afternoon of the showpiece meeting is the King Edward VII Stakes, by which O’Brien saddles odds-on favourite Mogul and Arthur’s Kingdom.

The six-strong field is completed by David Simcock’s unbeaten colt Mohican Heights, Andrew Balding’s dual winner Papa Power, Sound Of Cannons from Brian Meehan’s yard and the William Muir-trained Pyledriver.

The latter won twice from four starts as a juvenile and made a most encouraging three-year-old debut when runner-up at 40-1 in the Classic Trial at Kempton.

Muir said: “I was delighted with him at Kempton. He was drawn 11 of 11 – and while there have been a couple of non-runners, which brought us in a bit, we were still on the wide outside.

“At Kempton you’ve got a tight turn and a brief sprint up the straight, and that he did well to finish as close as he did. With a much better draw, I believe we’d have shaken up Berlin Tango.

“Mogul could be such a thing – that he could be favourite for the Derby next. I can browse the form of the remainder like other people, and I don’t understand why he should really be a 20-1 shot. But it doesn’t matter – he’s a large price each and every time he runs.

“He’s in great shape, and I’m looking forward to running him.”

The narrow favourite for the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes is Gosden’s Nazeef, who bids for a fifth win from six starts.

Gosden said: “She is back on grass (after winning the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton), but she is an attractive, game filly that is improving all the time.

“I thought she was very impressive last week. If she can transfer that degree of form to the Duke of Cambridge, I are expectant of her to operate yet another big race.

“She is a very relaxed, laid-back filly to deal with at home – which is always a big help.”

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Jubiloso was third in the Coronation Stakes at last year’s Royal meeting, and connections are expecting another bold showing.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, told Sky Sports Racing: “She ran a brilliant third in the Coronation, and we thought we were create for a genuine bumper year with her. She had a few niggling little feet problems.

“She was desperately unlucky at Goodwood in the Oak Tree, so Michael (Stoute) gave her a while off. She’s come back, wintered well. She’s a very strong-bodied filly by Shamardal, and we’re hopeful. Prince Khalid kept her in trained in the hope of targeting these form of races.

“Michael has been pleased with her progression through the winter, definitely, and she’s worked nicely the few times I’ve seen her. Ryan Moore rides, which is a plus. I think she will be competitive.”