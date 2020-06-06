Frankly Darling likely for Ribblesdale next at Ascot | Racing News

John Gosden is leaning in direction of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot because the next goal for Frankly Darling.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned filly noticed her odds lower for next month’s Investec Oaks at Epsom following her spectacular maiden win at Newcastle on Monday.

However, the Newmarket handler first favours sending the daughter of Frankel to the Royal assembly for a tilt at the Group Two prize he claimed 12 months with Star Catcher in the identical silks.

Gosden stated: “Frankly Darling at the second is pointing in direction of the Ribblesdale.

“She took her race at very nicely at Newcastle. Remember she has solely had two runs in her life, whereas Miss Yoda (Lingfield Oaks Trial winner) had two wins final 12 months and was positioned in a Group race in opposition to the colts, so she is extra skilled whereas Frankly Darling would wish the expertise.

“You never know the value of a maiden, but we like the filly and she did it well. We have always liked her and she has trained well all spring. Hopefully we can go forward towards the Ribblesdale.”

The Ribblesdale has been moved from its conventional Thursday slot to the opening day of Royal Ascot on June 16 as officers attempt to permit as a lot time between the trial and the Oaks on July 4.