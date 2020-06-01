Frankly Darling dazzles at Newcastle | Racing News

Frankly Darling is as little as 10-1 with some bookmakers for the Investec Oaks after making a successful return at Newcastle on Monday.

John Gosden’s filly was the star of the present as racing resumed at Gosforth Park and she or he was despatched off the 10-11 favorite for the primary division of the Betway Maiden.

Partnered by Robert Havlin, the daughter of Frankel assumed the lead inside the gap within the 10-furlong warmth and went on to cruise residence by 5 lengths from Thibaan.

Havlin mentioned: “She’s nonetheless fairly inexperienced. Stuck three extensive I used to be going to drop in, however the one on my inside was struggling a bit so I made a decision to maintain it good and easy for her.

“Turning in I used to be pretty assured, she’d organised herself by then. I at all times felt she was going to place the race to mattress.

“She saw the mile and a quarter out well, she’s by no means a slow filly, but I think she can see the mile and a half out no problem. She’s filling into her frame nicely and she’s going the right way.”

Zodiakos wrote his identify into the file books with victory within the opening Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap.

At the pinnacle of affairs proper from the off, the Roger Fell-trained gelding bowled alongside within the mile contest below his jockey James Sullivan and repelled his better-fancied stablemate Al Ozzdi to emerge a neck victor at odds of 22-1.

Sullivan mentioned: “It’s very nice to get the first winner. I’m blowing a bit as obviously it’s the first time I’ve ridden in a race for a while and it was hard work from three and a half furlongs out, but in fairness to Roger he had him very fit, he was spot on for today.”

Like Frankly Darling, Art Power may have some large races on his agenda after he defied a penalty in effective type in division two of the Betway Novice Stakes.

Tim Easterby’s gray bounced out of the stalls for Silvestre de Sousa and the 5-Four favorite by no means noticed one other rival, justifying connections’ religion having given him a Commonwealth Cup entry at Royal Ascot.

“He’s a nice horse and Tim thinks a lot of him. He’s got some classy entries, but he had to prove he could do it,” mentioned De Sousa.

“He had a giant weight at present. Mentally he is not there but, he is nonetheless a giant child, going into the gate he did not know who he was and on pulling up he was ready for the others. There’s lots of enchancment in him.

“He’s a fast horse, and coming back to five (furlongs) would be no problem.”

Betfair launched Art Power into the betting for the Commonwealth Cup at 25-1.

Oisin Murphy recorded his first winner of the marketing campaign because the champion jockey received Sir Michael Stoute’s 5-2 joint-favourite Alignak as much as land the Betway Handicap from fellow market chief Good Tidings.

There was a tragic postscript to the race although, because the Phil Kirby-trained December Second suffered a deadly harm as one in every of two fallers within the straight.

A British Horseracing Authority spokesperson mentioned: “We are all deeply saddened concerning the lack of December Second this afternoon.

“No one will probably be extra affected by this than the coach Phil Kirby, the homeowners and the steady employees who supplied the horse with top quality care all through his life.

“Equine welfare has been an vital consideration in our planning to return – for instance there have been limits positioned on subject sizes as a part of the game’s resumption of racing technique.

“Racehorses have been in a position to proceed to coach and train in the course of the lockdown and have been in a position to preserve their regular degree of health, taken care of by devoted employees.

“Their safety has been an important consideration in our planning for return but it is impossible to remove risk altogether.”

Both PJ McDonald, who rode December Second, and Jim Crowley, who was aboard Financial Conduct, escaped critical harm.