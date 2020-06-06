Frankie Dettori wins in Godolphin blue | Racing News

Frankie Dettori celebrated his first winner in the Godolphin silks in eight years after steering Terebellum to glory in the Betfair Dahlia Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.

Ranging up with loads of horse beneath him on the two-furlong pole, Dettori obtained the response he hoped for from the Sea The Stars filly when asking for her most effort in the mile-and-a-quarter prize, defeating Queen Power by a size and 1 / 4.

Gosden mentioned of the 10-11 winner: “She did that properly. She obtained a bit of drained. She has solely been on the Al Bahathri (gallop) and this was her first time on grass in a very long time.

“I believe the primary three are good fillies and that was not a weak Dahlia in any respect. I believe she simply obtained drained on the finish as she carries numerous situation.

“That is her trip and she wouldn’t have wanted deep ground today. We’ll see what we do going forward, there are races like the Pretty Polly at the Curragh and the Romanet at Deauville for her.”

Connections of Queen Power had been happy along with her efficiency in defeat.

James Horton, assistant to coach Sir Michael Stoute, mentioned: “We are delighted with her. We are just very pleased to get her back. She switched off very well. We are very pleased and she has run a big race.”