Frankie Dettori retains faith in Enable | Racing News

Frankie Dettori is confident Enable’s brilliant ability remains fully intact despite her comeback defeat at Sandown.

John Gosden’s dual Arc heroine has been kept in training with the chief objective of becoming the very first ever three-time winner of Europe’s premier middle-distance contest, having appear a little short in her hat-trick bid last October.

Enable was a warm order to successfully defend her crown in the Coral-Eclipse on Sunday – even though she was ultimately not able to reel in the front-running Ghaiyyath, Dettori is expecting her to boost before a tilt at the King George this month and later, a return to France.

“Ghaiyyath is definitely very good – in a small field with an easy lead, he’s pretty much untouchable,” said the favorite Italian.

“I think it was a great performance, to beat two very good horses like Enable and Japan. Over a mile and a quarter, I would not be confident (of reversing the form) – (but) obviously over a mile and a half, yes.”

Dettori feels his decision to not put Enable into the heat of battle too early at Sandown will probably pay off in the long run.

He added: “I did not want to be too aggressive on Enable after having a nine-month lay-off. I type of looked after her for the very first bit of the race – next time, basically take him (Ghaiyyath) on, I’ll be described as a bit closer and create a race of it.

“The King George and the Arc have always been her targets, and so i didn’t wish to bottom her first time out against a really fit, good horse. If I got in to a race prematurily . with horses a lot fitter than me, instead of bringing her forward, she may have taken a knock backwards.

“I had to be careful, to make sure she came out of the race in good fettle and bouncing, as opposed to getting a knockout punch from the good horse and then maybe not recover from it.

“She’s six now, so it’s a whole lot harder to help keep her motivated in the morning. She’s never been a good workhorse, but even less so nowadays, because she’s been going up and down those gallops going back four years.

“We did a racecourse gallop; now we’ve got the Eclipse under our belt, and now we can start thinking of being really competitive in a King George – and then all roads lead to Longchamp again.”

The previous afternoon, Dettori was out of luck in both Investec Derby and Investec Oaks.

The leading jockey did actually have strong claims of landing his third Derby aboard Ed Walker’s English King, nevertheless the son of Camelot could finish only fifth behind the front-running Serpentine.

While the latter was a surprise winner, Dettori insists his victory was no fluke.

He said: “It was bizarre that the horse (Serpentine) could do this and still carry on, so I’ve got to just take my hat off – the winner must be great.

“I had an awful draw in stall one and was always on the back foot, because that he jumped left. Then I was counting on Mogul to take me into the race, but that he couldn’t lay up round Tattenham Corner.

“I probably may have finished 2nd if I’d got a much better run. But I’ve watched the race 10 times, and we ought to take nothing away from the winner – he quickened up and kept going.

“I think the winner was the best horse in the race.”

Dettori partnered Gosden’s Frankly Darling in the Oaks, but she had to produce do with minor honours in third as Love added to her 1000 Guineas win with a brilliant display.

The latter is currently clear favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, just ahead of Enable.

“I thought it was an amazing performance (from Love),” said Dettori.

“We saw what she did in the Guineas. I followed her the other day when Ryan (Moore) asked her to go she just put daylight between herself and the others – it absolutely was really, really impressive.

“With all the fillies allowances, when she takes on the older horses, she’ll be a horse to be reckoned with.”