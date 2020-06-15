Frankie Dettori eyes more Royal Ascot glory | Racing News

There will be lots of very noticeable differences at Royal Ascot this year with the meeting taking place nowadays – however the sight of Frankie Dettori producing fireworks on the track will in all probability not be one of them.

With a book of rides to create him the envy of the weighing room, the most popular Italian looks in a great place to bid for back-to-back leading jockey titles at a meeting which has yielded a few of the greatest highlights of his glittering career.

His trademark flying dismounts could be kept to a minimum with the crowds he thrives off maybe not in attendance, but regardless of the changes applied in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Dettori remains as eager as ever to get Flat racing’s summer highlight started.

Dettori said: “I think I’ve the majority of my rides sorted. I have some handicaps still to fill out.

“I’ve got 2 or 3 for Wesley Ward and Mark Johnston, but the majority are for John (Gosden). You go into Royal Ascot with lots of hopefuls and you just need to roll the dice and hope for the most effective. Once the stalls open, it’s business as usual.

“I’ve got some lovely horses to ride next week. I don’t think the standard of racing is any different. It is pure quality as always. It is brilliant the Irish horses can come over as it makes Royal Ascot more real and we have to provide the racing public with good racing.”

While having had time and energy to adjust to the existing situation of racing nowadays since the sport’s resumption following a 76-day lockdown earlier this month, Dettori admits it’s going to feel strange racing before empty stands.

He said: “It is the Olympics of Flat racing, nonetheless it will be weird if you do win a race and there’s only your self and the trainer and never thousands cheering you on as you walk right back.

“It will be different and it’ll not function as the same because sense, but as far as your competition and racing goes it’ll be exactly the same. I thrive on a big crowd so I will miss it, but I can not change it.

“Luckily in England we still have the commentator, as in France it is completely quiet. At least the commentator creates a bit of atmosphere.”

Standout rides don’t come much bigger than wanting to steer Stradivarius to a third successive Gold Cup win – and Dettori feels the son of the Sea The Stars is where he has to be, given his fine run in defeat in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

Dettori said: “With John everything that he runs offers a chance, but Stradivarius could be the obvious one which stands out.

“It was a good prep run at Newmarket right back over a vacation that was too short for him. Although he doesn’t always have Kew Gardens to deal with now, that is not to state this will be easy.

“As for the two-year-old races they are going to be very different. I’m relying on Wesley Ward’s ultra-fit flying machines and hopefully they will have a bit of an advantage.”

Picking up good outside rides never been a challenge for Dettori and in the Denis Hogan-trained Sceptical, who is favourite for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, that he looks to own landed on his feet again.

Dettori added: “It is bad luck the young Irish jockey (Joey Sheridan) cannot come up to ride him. He is an excellent sprinter, but we are accepting some great horses therefore it won’t be a simple task.

“He is a horse that is in good form, though, and seems on an upward curve. I did watch his race and he was great. It looked straightforward and he absolutely bolted up.”

When it comes to the jockey almost certainly to stop Dettori capturing the prized title of leading rider at the meeting once again, there’s only one name he puts forward – that of fellow three-times champion jockey Ryan Moore.

He said: “I think it’ll be a lot tougher this year to win the best jockey prize as I had a decent book of rides last year.

“Ryan Moore always sets the standard, as he is guaranteed in full four or five winners and you need to match him or get more. Aidan O’Brien will soon be very strong and he has got Sir Michael Stoute aswell behind him.

“Ascot has never let me down before and though it will be different, I’m very excited.”