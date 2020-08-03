Frank Ocean’s Brother Ryan Breaux Reportedly Dead At 18 Following Car Crash

Frank Ocean‘s more youthful brother, Ryan Breaux, has actually reportedly passed away in a car mishap.

According to a regional report, the teenager and his schoolmate Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop were both eliminated when a car they remained in crashed into a tree and increased in flames on Sunday in Thousand Oaks,California The boys were 18 and 20, respectively.

Related: Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes Dead At 38

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release that the mishap took place around 1: 40 in the early morning on August 2, and very first responders discovered the Tesla that Breaux and Bishop remained in totally swallowed up in flames when they got here on the scene. Investigators think the boys were driving south near Skelton Canyon when the automobile diverted off the roadway and hit a tree in the center meridian off WestlakeBoulevard The 2 were noticable dead at the scene.

Speaking to KTLA about the event, Deputy Wendell Campbell stated that authorities think speed might have been a consider the crash:

“The speed limit is north of 45 mph. It’s a nice big stretch of road, so sometimes people do pick up speed.”

It’s not yet clear who lagged the wheel at the time of the mishap or what other elements may’ve triggered it. The constable’s department stated it was awaiting the Ventura County Medical …