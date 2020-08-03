Frank Lampard says Premier League start date is too early and fears more Chelsea injuries | Football News





Frank Lampard fears more injuries to his Chelsea team if they are hurried back

Frank Lampard has actually contacted the Premier League to provide Chelsea a reasonable start to the brand-new project and not run the risk of additional injury to his gamers.

The Blues lost Saturday’s FA Cup last 2-1 to London competitors Arsenal, however despite the fact that the 2020-21 league season is set to kick-off on September 12, Chelsea are still not ended up with the present project.

Lampard’s side handle Bayern Munich in Germany on Saturday in the rescheduled 2nd leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Chelsea deal with a significant job to advance even more in the competitors having actually lost the very first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February.

Even if they are up to beat in Bavaria, Chelsea will …