Frank Lampard questions Raheem Sterling’s comments on manager progression | Football News





Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been vocal in speaking out against inequality in all aspects of society

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hailed Raheem Sterling’s “brave” fight for equality but believes the Manchester City player was wrong to compare different managers’ coaching pathways.

In an appearance on BBC Newsnight early in the day in June, England winger Sterling questioned how Lampard could be appointed Chelsea boss and Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager while international contemporaries Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole are yet to break through at a top level.

“There’s something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black and we have no representation in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaching staffs,” Sterling said.

“There’s Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, you have your Sol Campbells and you have your Ashley Coles.

“All had great careers, all played for England. At the same time, they’ve all respectfully done their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and the two that haven’t been given the right opportunities are the two black former players.”

Although Blues manager Lampard was quick to pay tribute to Sterling for taking a regular stand in the fight for equality, he felt the comparisons of the four ex-England team-mates sounded too “casual”.

“What Raheem Sterling has spoken about in the last year or two, he has been brave enough to speak about issues that maybe hadn’t been broached and should have been broached a while before; he deserves huge credit for that,” said Lampard.

“I think you might say exactly the same for an actual spectrum of Premier League players: Marcus Rashford recently, Jordan Henderson, Troy Deeney, Mark Noble.

“I do not want to leave too many out, but I do believe they are building a great impression of themselves in what they are saying.

0:32 Former England defender Sol Campell says the momentum produced by the Black Lives Matter movement has to be maintained Former England defender Sol Campell says the momentum created by the Black Lives Matter movement needs to be maintained

“I think in the specific case of managers, I do believe he started using it, from my point of view, slightly wrong, as it felt just like a very casual comparison.

“Because in the event that you compare opportunities and pathways of individual managers, you are able to compare myself, you are able to compare Steven, you can compare Sol, who incidentally did an amazing job at Macclesfield and the job now at Southend is tough, it’s one all of us would find difficult to do.

“Then you are able to compare Ashley Cole who finished his career this past year with me at Derby, and is working away here (as Chelsea academy coach) with me and doing a best wishes, and I do believe he’s going to become successful whatever that he wants to do.

“So I think it’s very hard to make that comparison from the outside.”