Frank Lampard: No need to address Marcos Alonso mistake after Gary Neville and Ashley Cole criticism | Football News





Marcos Alonso was criticised for his function in West Ham’s winner towards Chelsea on Wednesday night time

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says there was no need to sit down with Marcos Alonso following criticism for his function in West Ham’s winner on Wednesday night time.

Alonso was left trailing as Andriy Yarmolenko scored within the 89th minute to hand West Ham an important 3-2 victory, which left Chelsea fourth and simply two factors forward of Manchester United.

Neither Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville, nor former Chelsea defender and studio visitor Ashley Cole had been impressed with Alonso’s informal monitoring of Yarmolenko.

Remarking on the purpose, Neville stated Alonso “doesn’t bother, that’s why he’s under pressure at this club,” with Cole including: “As players, you’ve got to want to work and not be happy to be beaten. Alonso needs to get back quicker.”

In response, Lampard stated there was no need to address the pundits’ views, with the top coach stressing his aspect are their very own largest critics.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it,” Lampard stated in his press convention forward of Chelsea’s match towards Watford on Saturday, reside on Sky Sports.

“I feel it is a harmful sport to touch upon each pundit since you would most likely have to have conversations with your entire gamers each week.

“That’s the nature of the beast and what we do. Yes, if I felt a player needed help or support in those situations, I would do, but I think we as players and myself are the biggest self-critics.

Frank Lampard didn’t need to single out Alonso’s mistake towards West Ham

“We analyse games and go over them, talk with players individually or collectively. That’s my main focus, not so much what comes from outside.”

‘Unfair to isolate Alonso incident’

Asked if full-backs have a tendency to overlook their defensive duties due to their reliance going ahead within the trendy sport, Lampard added: “They have a accountability to do each, and that is essential.

“It’s a lot simpler to remark from afar, we do strive to play soccer, we strive and be progressive however we do not try this on the concept of wanting to concede objectives.

“Recovery runs are a huge part of football and the players must do them whether it’s the first or 90th minute. I don’t think it’s quite fair to just look at Marcos – in that isolated incident yes he can recover and we can recover better as a team, but that has to be something fundamental to the team.

“You have to run backwards as a lot as you run quick forwards, and you’ve gotten to have the will to make tough runs to assist the staff. I can not complain concerning the staff with that this yr.

“When you isolate one goal, that is so crucial because it wins the points, then fair enough, but I know with my players that generally we have a desire to press off the ball and when it goes beyond us, to recover and get there. It was a game where we slipped up, not just with that mistake but other mistakes, and we lost the game for it.”

Lampard will likely be with out Mateo Kovacic for Saturday’s match towards Watford, with the midfielder additionally anticipated to miss the subsequent sport at Crystal Palace on Tuesday due to an Achilles downside.

Defender Fikayo Tomori stays absent, and is round per week away from being accessible.