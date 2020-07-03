Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign new Chelsea contract and stay beyond this season | Football News





Willian has scored three Premier League goals considering that the restart

Frank Lampard says he’s not abandoned hope of Willian staying in Chelsea beyond the end of the season.

Willian signed a short-term handle Chelsea to make certain he would see out the rest of the extended campaign, with the Premier League set in order to complete on July 26.

Chelsea vs Watford Live on

The Brazilian has scored three Premier League goals since the restart, and has started 32 games in every competitions for the club this season.

Lampard said talks are ongoing with the 31-year-old, even though the Chelsea head coach wouldn’t begrudge the forward should he want to move on in the summer.

Willian netted twice in the 3-2 defeat at West Ham

“I haven’t given up hope on it,” Lampard said. “The club remain in discussions with him. We want him to stay at the club, but I also appreciate this contract for him is a big deal due to his age and where he’s at.

“I’ve been there before myself, and I respect that. The way he’s playing at when, he’s shown his worth to the squad.

“It’s something I hope we can get to, whatever way with Willian, he’s been a great servant to the club, if we can get it I’ll be happy, but if not I’ll certainly wish him well because I’ve got a lot of time for him. It’s ongoing, in short.”

1:12 Frank Lampard says Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was not the only real player to blame during their defeat to West Ham Frank Lampard says Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was not the only real player to blame during their defeat to West Ham

Will Lampard look for height this summer?

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s match against Watford, survive Sky Sports, but sit just two points above Manchester United and Wolves after losing to West Ham on Wednesday.

The 3-2 defeat exposed Chelsea’s frailties from set-pieces, with Tomas Soucek heading in West Ham’s equaliser for 1-1 from a corner.

Asked if the club would target taller players next transfer window, Lampard said: “We viewed set-piece stats from last season whenever we came into the club. Last season, we were bottom of the league in defending set plays, when it comes to other teams getting big chances against us. We were 2nd bottom in attack.

“We viewed that, but that’s not only a reference to last season because we have not improved much this year.

0:28 Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to improve at both ends of the pitch to close the gap at the top teams in the Premier League Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to improve at both ends of the pitch to close the gap at the top teams in the Premier League

“If you look at personnel, I must say i don’t like discussing my days of playing, but we didn’t actually work on set-pieces at all. Certain managers more than the others. There were probably a couple of reasons why; John Terry, Gary Cahill, Didier Drogba, Michael Ballack and Branislav Ivanovic. You place it into a place and they defend it or score goals.

“I think similar with Liverpool, I recall a lot of discuss them on set pieces two seasons ago. They were zonal, conceded a great deal. They sign Virgil van Dijk and he heads everything that has the box out.

“So there exists a huge regards to personnel, and if you don’t have a big size across the team, I think wanting to compete and make it burdensome for other teams to score is the main thing.

“I’m not trying to make excuses as we haven’t done that well enough on the pitch. That has to improve. When you look at who you might bring in, with the balance of the squad, in the modern day it’s certainly something to take into account when you’re looking at recruitment.”