Frank Lampard happy with Jorginho and says he is an important member of his squad | Football News

Frank Lampard says he is “very happy” with Jorginho and insists the midfielder is a pivotal member of his Chelsea squad despite his lack of action because the resumption of the Premier League.

Jorginho was a regular starter at the beginning of the campaign but his only minutes post-lockdown came as an 80th-minute substitute against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Lampard says competition for places in his team is fierce but ahead of their match against Sheffield United on Saturday has stressed that Jorginho has been a key player for him in 2010.

“I have selection issues in midfield. Good issues because I have N’Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic,” Lampard told Sky Sports News.

“And then in slightly heightened areas I’ve Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and I’ve Ruben Loftus-Cheek now.

“There are always players who are maybe unhappy or have moments out of the team and that’s Jorginho right now.

“If a person is missing for one game or a few games, it does not mean by any means that they are out of my thoughts moving forward.

“There have been times when he has been pivotal for me this year certainly on and off the pitch. That doesn’t change and I am very happy with him.”

Lampard: Abraham is a serious player

Tammy Abraham is also approaching the conclusion of his first full season as a key member of Chelsea’s first-team squad, and the striker netted his first goal of the restart in the 3-2 midweek win against Crystal Palace.

Abraham started the campaign in blistering form with eight league goals in his first eight games but has struggled to continue scoring in that vein over the course of the summer season.

Tammy Abraham scored twice when Chelsea hosted Sheffield United last August

“This has been a breakthrough season for him in effect as a Premier League striker at the top of the goalscoring charts, which he was for big parts of the season,” Lampard said.

“He’s seen the really nice patch once the goals are flying in, and the tougher times and the required steps to be consistent only at that level.

“That is a huge great experience for him and he has done brilliantly well, let us be really straight about this. Now it’s [taking it to] stage two only at that level and that is people once you understand about you, and everything you do.

“He has to focus on himself, on training and how he can get better and improve. We know he can improve, but that’s for him because he is a serious player.”

Lampard enjoying watching Pulisic switch on the style

Lampard admits he is enjoying watching Christian Pulisic turn on the style in a Chelsea shirt.

The Chelsea head coach says the American’s electric form because the Premier League resumed is down in large part to the sacrifices the forward makes to gain a competitive edge on opposing players.

Pulisic, who attained Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has featured in every of five of Chelsea’s Premier League games because the restart, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

“I continue to watch him and enjoy it,” Lampard said.

“There was a whole lot of discuss Christian in the beginning of the summer season, and he came to us having not necessarily had a rest, and it had been difficult for him, the physicality of the league. But he works so hard.

“I need to say with Christian he works so very hard with our strength and conditioning coach Adam Burrows and spends extra hours in the gymnasium.

“You see his physicality, and speed and balance now, and how he holds people off when he moves with the ball and that’s down to his choice to work so very hard in the gymnasium and do those extra bits.

“It’s all showing in his game. We have a player that is really talented and has got an excellent attitude to fit.”

