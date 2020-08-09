Frank Lampard: Chelsea still a work in progress, but we’ll be back | Football News







Frank Lampard sustained 2 frustrating beats to end his very first season at Chelsea

Frank Lampard states Chelsea are still quite a work in progress after their humbling 7-1 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, but firmly insists “we’ll be back” amongst the huge time.

Lampard ended his very first Chelsea season with 2 frustrating beats, the 2-1 FA Cup last loss versus Arsenal and Saturday’s 4-1 second-leg defeat by Bayern, and the club legend firmly insists no one must be under any impression about their existing circumstance.

A three-time Premier League winner and Champions League winner with Chelsea, Lampard firmly insists times have actually altered because they were last contending at the top of the Premier League and in Europe.

Speaking to BT Sport, …