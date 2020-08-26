Frank Gore apparently found the fountain of youth

Frank Gore continues to mock Father Time.

The New York Jets‘ running game last season was virtually non-existent, but that’ s primarily due to their gate of an offending line system. General supervisor Joe Douglas did running back Le’Veon Bell a huge favor by generating a completely brand-new offending line, and some assistance in the backfield.

That assistance was 16-year veteran Frank Gore, who’s just the finest backup running back in the NFL today.

Following practice on Wednesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase stated that the 37-year-old back looks the like he did back in 2008., That’s right, Gore still has access to the fountain of youth, and he’s holding out on us.

Adam Gase on 37-year-old RB Frank Gore: “He looks the like he did 12 years back. I can’t describe it. When I view him I flash back to 2008. He looks the exact same. I do not understand how. It does not make good sense. “He’s going to look like that when he’s 60.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchiano SNY) August 26, 2020

Gore is boundless

Gase and Gore have a longstanding relationship, when the now-head coach was an offending assistant on Mike Singletary’s San Francisco 49ers. Working with Gore was a happiness, since he was a risk on the ground and through the air. That year, Gore hurried for 1,036 lawns and 6 goals on 240 brings, while capturing 43 …