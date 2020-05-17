Frank Bielec: ‘Trading Spaces’ death at 72 from heart attack

Bielec was 72 as well as passed away at a Houston healthcare facility on Friday, his stepson Matt Gafford stated.
The Tender Loving Care Network provided a declaration Saturday claiming, it’s “a sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec.”
His coworker, developer Vern Yip, tweeted on Friday evening claiming, “Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation.”
Home remodeling host Ty Pennington tweeted concerning Bielec on Saturday, claiming, “One of the best humans I’ve had the good fortune to call friend. You will be missed Frank.”
Friend as well as longtime “Trading Spaces” make-up musician Randall Tang stated Bielec was “one of the kindest and most generous people I’ve ever worked with.” He additionally had the “best one liners ever. I could never keep up.”
“I applaud his work ethic and sincerity with all he was to the cast and crew of ‘Trading Spaces,’ ” Tang stated.
Genevieve Gorder, that functioned as a developer with Bielec on the program, stated: “Frank was the rock of our family, an authentic leader from the heart and the purest of joy. This loss is deep, but our allegiance to his spirit…is forever. TO OUR UNICORN, to our center….RID (rest in doing) he couldn’t sit still.”