Frank Bielec: ‘Trading Spaces’ death at 72 from heart attack

Bielec was 72 as well as passed away at a Houston healthcare facility on Friday, his stepson Matt Gafford stated.

The Tender Loving Care Network provided a declaration Saturday claiming, it’s “a sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec.”

His coworker, developer Vern Yip, tweeted on Friday evening claiming, “Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation.”

Home remodeling host Ty Pennington tweeted concerning Bielec on Saturday, claiming, “One of the best humans I’ve had the good fortune to call friend. You will be missed Frank.”