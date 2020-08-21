Frank Acheampong: Ex-Anderlecht winger wants Ghana coach Akonnor to pay attention to Chinese league 

The Tianjin Teda enemy speaks on his global aspirations and development with his club side

Ghana global Frank Acheampong has actually prompted Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to watch on the Chinese Super League in keeping track of gamers for possible call-ups for nationwide task.

The winger has actually been plying his sell the Asian league given that leaving Belgian side Anderlecht for Tianjin Teda in 2017, at first on loan.

He has actually run out the Black Stars team given that leaving camp due to an eye problem ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier versus Kenya in 2018.

“It is evident Ghana has a pool of talent. I miss the Black Stars but it’s my prayer to earn another call-up,” Acheampong informed Kumasi FM.

” I’m upping my video game to make me an area in the Black Stars once again. I make certain the technical group will divert attention to the Chinese league to examine my efficiency and welcome me.

“I am forever ready for the Black Stars.”

Acheampong has actually remained in excellent kind in theSuper League After scoring 4 times in 12 looks throughout his preliminary half-season loan spell, the 26-year-old considerably raised the bar in 2018 when he notched 17 objectives in 26 trips.

Last season, he netted 9 times in 30 matches. This term, he is awaiting his very first objective after 4 matches.

His excellent proving has actually seen …