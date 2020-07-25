Franconia in fine heart for York | Racing News

John Gosden reports Franconia to be in excellent order as she bids to keep her unbeaten record on grass in the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes at York.

The Frankel filly will be out to comprise for wasted time in Sunday’s mile-and-a-quarter Listed reward, after being required to avoid a getaway over course and range in the Group Three Musidora Stakes previously this month since of a bad scope.

After completing 2nd on her on her sole start at 2 at Chelmsford in November, the Khald Abdullah- owned filly made her grass launching a winning one with a well-defined success in a Listed occasion at Newbury on her go back to action this season.

Gosden stated: “She scoped with mucous prior to theMusidora She has actually constantly been a bit likely that method, and I simply wasn’t delighted with her. It was what we call a ‘three-out-of-five’ mucous – so we chose not to run.

“She resembles her sibling Winsili and is extremely loaded with herself in the house. She is rather a character, however she appears in excellent type.

“It was a good effort to break her maiden in a Listed race, but she now has to carry a penalty for that victory in this race. The race at Newbury is working out quite well.”

Andrea Atzeni thinks a fall in class and journey, integrated with a go back to a more traditional track, will fit the Roger Varian- trained Gold Wand – who was last sighted completing down the field in the Oaks at Epsom.

Atzeni stated: “I believe a mile and a quarter on a flat track like York will fit her completely, since she won over that journey at Newbury – which is a comparable track.

“She is a filly that we like rather like. We gambled in the Oaks, since we believed she would be competitive in that race. But it simply never ever taken place for her, as she most likely didn’t have adequate experience.

“Back down in grade on a galloping track like York will suit her, and hopefully we can see how good she is. She didn’t have a hard race in the Oaks and she came out of it fine. We are very pleased with her.”

Charlie Appleby hopes Beautiful Illusion take an action up in class in her stride and contribute to her 2 all-weather success previously in the year by going one much better than on her grass launching at Haydock last time out.

“She won her first two starts and was second on her handicap debut to a filly that has been subsequently Group placed,” he stated.

“She should have to take her possibility and she will not keep an eye out of location. She has actually got a bit to discover with a few of them, however we took some support from her very first start on grass last time.

“She is a straightforward filly – and like a lot of these fillies, we are now seeing if she is good enough to get some black type. We feel she is a nice filly, and it looks as though a mile and a quarter is her trip.”