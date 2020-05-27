François Rochebloine congratulates the speaker fo Artsakh parliament – Panorama

Francois Rochebloine, honorary member of the French National Assembly, former member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle has delivered a congratulatory message into the recently elected Speaker of the Artsakh Republic Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan.

“I have no doubt that you will be able to swiftly establish close relations with the Parliament and “Francophonie in Artsakh” business headed me. I wish you success on your new location,” the message read in part.