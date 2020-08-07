Franco Bedding Super Soft Plush Kids Weighted Blanket, 30″ x 42″ 3.5lbs Ages 4+, Paw Patrol



The pups of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Paw Patrol will help kids feel safe and sound with this weighted blanket. Featuring rescue pups Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, and Everest in a colorful “Paw Friends” pattern, this plush blanket is always ready for action. This super soft weighted blanket is a warm and cozy way to help kids feel more secure while resting, sleeping, traveling, or cuddling up to watch Paw Patrol. It’s designed to apply gentle, even pressure that mimics the feeling of being hugged. The safe, durable design features glass beads that are securely contained within the blanket’s inner pockets. Kids love to watch the adorable antics of the brave and friendly pups on Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol. Bring the excitement home with a high-quality weighted blanket that makes them feel safe and snug while they await their next rescue mission.

★ PAW PATROL DESIGN: When it comes to keeping kids comfy, Paw Patrol is on a roll with this soft weighted blanket. A great gift idea for fans of the hit Nickelodeon series featuring vibrant colors and adorable character artwork of rescue pups Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, and Everest.

★ FEELS SOFT AND COZY: Crafted with soft micro mink plush on one side and soft micro Rachel plush on the other side, this high-quality weighted blanket delivers the ultimate in calming comfort. The super soft and smooth texture helps to create an inviting sleeping environment kids will love.

★ COMFORTS KIDS FOR A MORE RESTFUL SLEEP: This soft weighted blanket is designed to provide hug-like comfort for your child while they rest or sleep. The blanket applies an even amount of weight over the entire body for gentle support that helps aid in relaxation.

★ LAY BACK AND RELAX ANYTIME: Take a nap, cuddle up, watch TV, or read a book the weighted blanket isn’t just ideal for a good night’s sleep but also brings cozy comfort kids can enjoy anytime, day or night.

★ PREMIUM QUALITY & SAFE FOR KIDS: Designed with children’s safety and comfort in mind, this weighted blanket features durable inner pockets filled with fine dense glass beads that are non-toxic, lead-free, and antimagnetic. These beads are well protected with soft poly fill padding and strong stitching that keeps the blanket secure, prevents glass beads from leaking, and eliminates noisy shifting while sleeping.

★ SIZE AND AGE: This cozy kid sized weighted blanket measures 30″(W) x 42″(L) and weighs 3. 5 pounds. For maximum comfort and effectiveness, this blanket is recommended for children aged 4 to 8 years that weights 35 to 55 pounds. For best care spot clean when needed.