Francis Ngannou and Joe Joyce sparring war – UFC star ‘is one of the strongest men you will ever see in any combat sport’ | Boxing News

Can Ngannou efficiently crossover into boxing?

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou and Joe Joyce shared eight rounds of vicious sparring in Las Vegas to make “the hairs on the back of the neck stand up”.

Ngannou and Dillian Whyte have traded challenges and each men have supplied to crossover into one another’s sports activities, however the UFC star’s mettle has already been examined inside the boxing ring by Joyce.

“Let me tell you something about Ngannou – he can box at a high level,” Joyce’s supervisor Sam Jones advised Sky Sports.

Joyce was coaching in Vegas earlier this yr to face fellow undefeated Brit Daniel Dubois when he crossed paths with Ngannou, who was readying himself for a UFC struggle which he ultimately received by knockout in simply 20 seconds.

“We were going to spar inside the cage – we had no problem doing that, as long as it was just boxing,” Jones stated. “But he stated no, and he got here to our health club in Vegas.

“Ngannou was standing in a bizarre stance. Then simply stood upright and began throwing large bombs at Joe’s head!

“It took Joe a spherical to work him out.

“Ngannou and Joe went eight rounds of holding their ft. It was the most entertaining spar I’ve ever seen Joe in.

“The hairs on the back of the neck stood up.”

France-based Ngannou has smashed his most up-to-date 4 opponents inside lower than three minutes mixed then advised Sky Sports: “I am always confident in my power. I have no doubts with my power.”

Jones agreed: “Hell sure, his energy is disgraceful!

“Joe, when he spars, likes to work with the different man however Ngannou was in no temper for a technical spar. He was there to place leather-based on Joe’s face.

“Joe checked out me and [his trainer] Ismael Salas as if to say: ‘Let’s have it, then!’

“They went to war. They traded proper fingers for enjoyable. Ngannou was throwing his proper hand from his boots!

“Ngannou has a terrific chin. Everybody is aware of Joe does too.

“I advised Ngannou after the spar: ‘You can [come to boxing] no downside, that is straightforward for you’.

“Ngannou is one of the strongest men you will ever see in any combat sport.”

Ngannou has since advised Sky Sports about Whyte: “If he wants to fight MMA we will find out.”

Whyte has shot again about Ngannou’s boxing claims: “Let’s get it on and stop talking about it. Don’t talk about it, let’s just do it.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn advised Sky Sports: “I’m going to be reaching out to [UFC president] Dana White and saying: ‘Tell me how this works? Can we truly do that? Are we doing it in a hoop? Are we doing it in a cage? Are we doing one spherical of every?’

“It’s really got a lot of momentum and a lot of promise. I think there’s a really good chance it could happen.”

Joyce’s supervisor Jones stated: “The first individual Ngannou ought to struggle in boxing is Joe Joyce as a result of of how entertaining their spar was. They simply completely went at one another and Ngannou will take confidence from it, too.

“Ngannou and Joe would be one of the most entertaining fights inside the professional ring.

“What can be enjoyable? One time in the octagon and one time in boxing. We’d be ready to try this.

“Joyce has aspirations of going into the UFC after boxing. He used to do martial arts. It’s something he wants to do.”