Francis Ford Coppola Denies He Ordered Keanu Reeves To Insult Winona Ryder On Dracula Set

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is bristling at a brand new claim that he allegedly ordered Keanu Reeves as well as other actors to insult Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stocker‘s Dracula long ago in 1992.

As we’ve been reporting, the accusation has popped straight back up following the 48-year-old actress mentioned it in a brand new interview this week. Now, however, the 81-year-old Hollywood legend is denying it, saying that has been “not how it happened” on set not quite 30 years back.

Speaking in a statement to People in regards to the matter, Coppola rebuffed Ryder’s assertion there and said whatever happened was simply part of an “improvisation,” which can be “a common filmmaking practice.”

And even though that he denied the accusation that both Reeves and Anthony Hopkins were apparently told to hurl insults at Ryder (each man refused), Coppola did admit that he had Gary Oldman whisper “unscripted horrific and evil words” to Winona and others on set during character as Dracula. Yikes…

The director recalled the events back from his time on set, asserting specifically in the statement (below):

“While I think Winona is a wonderful actor, the incident she described is not how it happened, and shouting or abusing people isn’t something I do as a person or as a filmmaker. In this situation, which I remember clearly, I instructed Gary Oldman — in character as Dracula — to whisper improvised words to her and the other characters, making them as horrific and evil as he could. I don’t know what was said, but improvisation is a common filmmaking practice.”

Wow! That is, uh, quite the improvisational filmmaking practice if we’ve have you ever heard of one… But whether he shouted “You whore!” to Ryder could just be a battle over that he said, she said.

Coppola is widely regarded as being one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, having created The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and several other truly iconic films. Of course, that’s not to say he’s beyond criticism for so-called “improvisational” exercises while on set, though…

This new message comes after Mel Gibson fought back from the actress’ claims he made a disgusting anti-semitic comment to her decades ago, together with his lawyer slamming her as a liar. She swiftly responded calling B.S. on the situation.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Coppola’s claim here that goes against what Ryder first so-called earlier this week? Or are you siding with the actress in this one?? Maybe Keanu could step in here with his recollection of the events!

Either way, Dracula sounds like it must have been quite a strange and emotionally draining movie to make, improvisation or perhaps not! Yikes! Sound OFF about everything along with your take on it down in the comments (below)!!!