Franchitti to drive Honda two-seater IndyCar at Gateway

Franchitti was required to end his 17-season Indy automobile profession at least a year prior to he had actually meant after a big mishap at Houston in September 2013 left him with extreme concussion and an ankle injury.

Since then, the Bathgate, Scotland native has actually shown and sometimes raced historical racecars, however this will be his very first time piloting the Honda’s standard “Fastest Seat in Sports” two-seat Indy automobile. That program is now in its 11 th year, and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway recently, among its routine chauffeurs, Mario Andretti, took kid Michael around prior to the 500.

Franchitti will lead the pack around the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Race 2 in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. His guest will be Kerry Robinson, previous MLB outfielder for theSt Louis Cardinals for whom he is now a skill scout.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of an Indy car, especially one with Honda power, although I certainly didn’t expect to have a passenger,” stated Franchitti, who scored all of his 31 Indy automobile wins with Honda power. “It will be fun to return to the track here at St. Louis, since I believe this is the place where I led an Indy car race for the first time, back in 1997.”

Since his retirement in 2013, Franchitti has actually continued working Chip Ganassi …