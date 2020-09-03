Francesco Molinari withdraws from U.S. Open, remains uncertain about return

Former Open champ Francesco Molinari remains notably absent from golf’s return from its COVID-19 hiatus, and the Italian might not be back inside the ropes anytime soon.

Molinari is the only player ranked inside the top 50 in the world who has not teed it up since March. His last competitive round was the opener at The Players, while the week prior he withdrew ahead of his title defense at Bay Hill because of a back injury. He hasn’t completed a 72-hole event since February, when he finished T-53 at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and he hasn’t finished four rounds in an event with a 36-hole cut since a T-23 at the Safeway Open almost a year ago.

Molinari announced in July that his family planned to move from London to California, a transition that was expected to keep him out until the PGA Championship. But the 37-year-old withdrew from last month’s event at TPC Harding Park, and this week the USGA announced that he had also withdrawn from the upcoming U.S. Open.

Molinari took to Twitter to share an update, writing in Italian that he has “no physical problems” and is “not changing gear.”

“I see a lot of questions. I didn’t hang up the bag, I took a break to manage life change with my family,” Molinari wrote. “I am the only one who has not returned. I am well aware of it, but it…