



Padraig Harrington won’t compete at next week’s PGA Championship

Major champions Francesco Molinari and Padraig Harrington have withdrawn from next week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco.

Neither player has competed on the PGA Tour considering that the sport came ultimately back from its shutdown in June, with tournament organisers confirming your choice on Thursday.

The PGA Championship was originally scheduled for May before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It could be the first of three majors set to take place in 2010 as golf has tried to salvage as much of its 2020 calendar as you possibly can.

Neither player provided a reason for pulling out of the event however it means Harrington, who won the PGA Championship in 2008, has still perhaps not competed since March.

Francesco Molinari doing his thing in March before the sport’s stoppage

Harrington, successful of three major titles and Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, has been replaced by American Talor Gooch for the tournament at TPC Harding Park.

Gooch finished in the very best 25 at both the Workday Charity Open and the 3M Open last week-end, while Troy Merritt replaces 2018 British Open Champion Molinari.

Merritt, who missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament, finished tied 22nd at the Workday Charity Open and tied eighth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic early in the day this month.

Eddie Pepperell, Lee Westwood and Y.E. Yang have opted never to compete.