Frances Tiafoe hoping to inspire more black people to play tennis | Tennis News





Frances Tiafoe hopes to inspire more black people to play tennis

American Frances Tiafoe says he’s hoping to be the man that builds an “unbelievable legacy” by inspiring more black people to play tennis.

Tiafoe was born to immigrant dad and mom from Sierra Leone, together with his father working as a janitor at a tennis centre in Maryland whereas his mom had to work double shifts as a nurse to assist the household make ends meet.

The 22-year-old has since risen to a career-high rating of 29 after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals for the primary time final 12 months and has already made virtually $3.5m in prize cash.

You can argue I sacrificed doing regular issues, simply being a child. Frances Tiafoe

He informed the lads’s official ATP Tour web site that he wished to be an inspiration to black people.

“I want to be known as a guy who was caring for the fans, a guy who wants to really build an unbelievable legacy,” stated Tiafoe.

“My goal is to help more black people play tennis ultimately, and just to be a good role model.”

Tiafoe reached the final eight in Melbourne earlier this 12 months

Tiafoe revealed he had promised his dad and mom 10 years earlier that he would change their lives, saying that whereas he had to hand over lots to give attention to tennis when he was younger, he beloved the sport a lot it didn’t look like a hardship.

“It’s got to be a priority. You’ve got to be able to sacrifice certain things. You can argue I sacrificed doing normal things, just being a kid,” he stated.

“But I was having the time of my life, so I was really just enjoying it and that’s all I wanted to do. I was different than a lot of other kids.”

