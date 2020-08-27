France’s Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19, says coach Didier Deschamps

“Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the list of players. Unfortunately for him, he got tested yesterday, which turned out to be positive this morning,” Deschamps stated.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele likewise wasn’t consisted of in the France team. He was put in a 14-day quarantine after screening positive for Covid -19 a number of days earlier, according to French sports everyday L’Equipe

To change Pogba, Deschamps called Rennes’ young skill Eduardo Camavinga, in a list consisting of other novices such as Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, both rewarded for their Champions League efficiency.