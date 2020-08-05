France’s Macron to visit Beirut on Thursday – Panorama

France is sending planes to Beirut on Wednesday with rescuers, medical equipment and a mobile clinic, followed by a visit Thursday by President Emmanuel Macron, as world leaders offer support to the Lebanese capital devastated by a massive explosion. according to France 24.

Macron will meet his counterpart Michel Aoun, whom he called late Tuesday, as well as Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Élysée Palace announced as France prepared to send three planes with search and rescue personnel and medical equipment to the ravaged city.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is holding a meeting later Wedneday to organise France’s aid for Lebanon in the wake of Tuesday’s twin explosions at the port of Beirut – the second one a blast that mushroomed out with the force of an earthquake.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 injured in the explosion that flattened buildings and sent glass shards and debris flying, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. Beirut’s governor said 300,000 people have been left homeless and damage is estimated at up to $5 billion.