France’s Macron to discuss security with Putin on June 26 – Panorama

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss security problems including Ukraine, Libya and Iran with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a video call on Friday, Reuters reported citing the Elysee Palace.
“There is a need for further progress on the crisis agenda, on Ukraine especially”, the Elysee said in a statement on Wednesday.
Macron has required Europe to reexamine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying a policy of defiance towards Moscow lately had failed.
