France’s Macron expressed concerns about human rights to China’s Wang Yi By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong concerns about the circumstance in Hong Kong and human rights for China’s Muslim Uighur minority throughout a conference on Friday with the Chinese federal government’s leading diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, his workplace stated.

Following months of demonstrations, a brand-new security law was presented in Hong Kong that has actually drawn broad criticism in the West for jeopardising standard rights and liberties the unique administrative area was guaranteed when it returned to Chinese guideline in 1997.

The United Nations approximates that more than a million Muslim Uighurs have actually been apprehended in camps in the Xinjiang area. China rejects mistreatment and states the camps supply occupation training and are required to battle extremism.