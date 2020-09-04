France’s intelligence chief joins effort to deliver reforms in Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

France’s intelligence chief has joined efforts to push Lebanon to deliver a new government and reforms, Reuters reported Lebanese sources as saying on Thursday, buttressing President Emmanuel Macron’s bid to pull the country out of a devastating economic crisis.

Macron is centre stage in international efforts to press fractious Lebanese politicians to address a crisis seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The crisis, caused by decades of corruption and mismanagement, was compounded by a huge August 4 Beirut port blast that killed more than 190 people and ruined a swathe of the capital.

During his visit to Lebanon on Tuesday, Macron gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering reform, warning they could face sanctions if corruption gets in the way.

Bernard Emie, director general of France’s external intelligence service, the Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure (DGSE), has been in contact with Lebanese officials on the issues discussed during Macron’s visit, three Lebanese officials said.

Asked whether Emie was playing a role, the French presidency said: “The president does the follow-up and everyone within the state does its job. The (foreign) minister will make calls.”

