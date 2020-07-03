France withdraws from NATO naval mission as protest against Turkey – Middle East Monitor

France has suspended its involvement in a NATO naval mission in the Mediterranean as a protest against Turkey. Recent tensions have deepened the strained relations between your two countries.

Announcing the move yesterday, France said that it had written to NATO to describe that it is taking out temporarily from the mission codenamed Operation Sea Guardian. The operation mounts maritime patrols in the Mediterranean and specifically along the coast of Libya. The withdrawal is anticipated to stay in place until the alliance and the EU answer French requests to condemn and marginalise Turkey.

The tense relations between your two NATO members employs France criticised Turkey’s foreign policy in Libya and Syria within the last year. It comes particularly after Paris accused the Turkish navy of harassing a French naval vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean last month while attempting to inspect a cargo ship suspected of carrying weapons to Libya. Turkey has denied the accusation.

While Turkey supports the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli politically and militarily, France has indirectly been supporting its rival Libyan National Army (LNA) under rogue Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. His forces were defeated and pushed straight back recently within their campaign to take Tripoli, and Turkey played a military role in assisting the GNA. Meanwhile, the joint Greek-Egyptian-Israeli plan to exploit energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean was believed to have been “foiled” by Turkey. France has since been particularly strong in its criticism of Turkey’s role in the region.

In mid-June, Paris expressed its desire for talks within NATO over what it called Turkey’s “aggressive” stance in Libya, and a week ago French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on the European Union to discuss its relationship with Turkey centered on its actions in Libya. This week French President Emmanuel Macron said Turkey is playing a “criminal” role in Libya. Turkey hit straight back against France’s criticism, saying that Macron suffers from an “eclipse of the mind”.

Le Drian informed a French parliamentary hearing yesterday that his request to keep talks with the EU has been accepted and that he will undoubtedly be meeting his EU counterparts on 13 July so that you can discuss potential new sanctions against Turkey. This follows a set of sanctions last year that the EU imposed on Turkey over its drilling for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.