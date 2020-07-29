France to invest ‘best possible efforts’ in Karabakh peace –  Jean-Yves Le Drian – Armenian News

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian has actually guaranteed his nation’s “maximum support” to the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) dispute.

In a parliament address shared by LCP on Twitter, the French political leader stated they will invest their “best possible efforts” towards reaching a development in between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“There cannot be a military solution. It is important to arrive at a political settlement, and I am hopeful it will be a success,” he stated, declaring France’s status in the OSCE Minsk Group co- chairmanship format.

Azerbaijani fight soldiers introduced series of attacks versus north- eastern Armenian military stations on July12 In the morning hours, the Ministry of Defense reported an attack effort by a number of Azerbaijani servicemen who desired to cross into the Tavush area in a jeep cars and truck. After a caution by the Armenian side, they returned to the beginning positions, leaving the lorry on Armenia’s area.

The enemy duplicated the border disobedience effort about an hour later on, opening fire in the very same instructions, however was consequently reduced and pressed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north- eastern stations under fire likewise on July 13 and14 The stress slowly eased off the list below days.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian bulk of the then self-governing area stated its objective to break away fromAzerbaijan In a referendum hung on December 10, 1991 (days prior to the collapse of the USSR), the population voted extremely in favor of self-reliance (9989%). The relocation was followed by Azerbaijan’s big- scale military operations versus Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding areas. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 individuals dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which entered into result in May 1994, officially put an end to the armed attacks in the dispute zone, however erratic battling in the location breaks out time and once again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, an objective co- chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has actually been leading the efforts towards a serene option to the dispute..

The hostilities intensified to an unmatched degree in April 2016 in what was later on called a Four-DayWar In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s militaries introduced heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking big- scale conflicts with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh The enemy likewise shelled civilian settlements, especially the southern and north- eastern areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April in between the chiefs of the militaries of Azerbaijan and Armenia inMoscow The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities likewise invited the spoken arrangement.