France to distribute 40 million free face masks to its poorest people – Panorama

The French government has announced that it will distribute 40 million free masks to people living in precarious conditions.

Health minister Olivier Véran announced on Wednesday that the state would begin distributing the free washable fabric face masks to 7 million of the poorest people in the country, according to The Local.

It comes after criticism that the new rules on compulsory mask-wearing in indoor public spaces placed an extra cost burden on the poorest families.

The masks will be posted out to seven million people who are in receipt of complémentaire santé solidaire, the complementary top-up health insurance that people living on low incomes are entitled to.

Véran said: “It is obvious that France will not leave people unable to wear masks.

“We are going to send 40 million washable masks for the general public, which can be used 30 times, in order to provide for seven million French people who are at the poverty line – beneficiaries of the complémentaire santé solidaire.”

People who are in receipt of the benefit do not have to register, the masks will be sent to them automatically through the post.