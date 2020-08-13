France to boost military presence in East Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

France stated Wednesday that it will briefly increase its military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, Anadolu reports.

President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis went over the most recent scenario in the area, Macron’s workplace stated in a declaration.

Underlining the significance of settling disagreements through discussion, Macron drew attention to the requirement for “greater consultation” in between Greece and Turkey and invited a mediation effort by Germany.

He has actually likewise chosen “to temporarily strengthen the French military presence in the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days,” in cooperation with France’s European Union partners, stated the declaration.

As part of the nation’s hydrocarbon surveying activities, Turkey released a NAVTEX (navigational telex) onAug 10, 2020, revealing that the Oruc Reis would start performing fresh seismic research study in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s choice came following a questionable delimitation offer signed in between Greece and Egypt, just a day after Turkey stated it would delay its activities in the area as an indication of goodwill after discussion efforts from Germany.

But after stating the offer “null and void,” Turkey licensed the Oruc Reis to …