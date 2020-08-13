France stokes Turkey tensions by sending military craft to waters off Cyprus

Tensions in between Nato allies France and Turkey have actually greatly heightened after Paris released military vessels to the eastern Mediterranean in assistance of Greece, which is involved in a fight with Ankara over oil and gas expedition in contested waters off Cyprus.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s prime minister, alerted in a tv address on Wednesday night of “the danger of a mishap with numerous military possessions collected in an enclosed area [the eastern Mediterranean]”.

The trigger that fired up the current flare-up was Turkey’s choice to pursue its claim to possible overseas oil and gas reserves by sending the study ship Oruc Reis into contested waters -accompanied by Turkish warships– on an expedition objective.

France, which has actually currently encountered Turkey over the 2 nations’ assistance for opposing sides in the Libyan civil war, required that Turkey stop its “unilateral” oil and gas expedition in contestedwaters

French President Emmanuel Macron chose to “temporarily reinforce” France’s military existence “in order to better monitor the situation in this part of the Mediterranean and to ensure that international law is respected”, the Elys ée Palace revealed after a call in between Mr …