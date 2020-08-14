France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.58% By Investing.com

©Reuters France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.58%



Investing com– France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the, and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 1.58%, while the index lost 1.56%.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:-RRB-, which fell 0.25% or 0.24 indicate trade at 96.30 at theclose Meanwhile, Renault SA (PA:-RRB- fell 0.57% or 0.14 indicate end at 24.44 and AXA SA (PA:-RRB- was down 0.67% or 0.12 indicate 17.55 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:-RRB-, which fell 6.64% or 3.05 indicate trade at 42.91 at theclose Accor SA (PA:-RRB- decreased 3.93% or 0.99 indicate end at 24.21 and Worldline SA (PA:-RRB- was down 2.54% or 1.88 indicate 72.24.

The leading entertainers on the SBF 120 were Metropole Television SA (PA:-RRB- which increased 2.67% to 10.76, Lagardere SCA (PA:-RRB- which was up 1.03% to settle at 15.69 and TechnipFMC PLC (PA:-RRB- which acquired 0.50% to close at 7.23.

The worst entertainers were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:-RRB- which was down 6.64% to 42.91 in late trade, Air France KLM SA (PA:-RRB- which lost 5.78% to settle at 3.82 and Accor SA (PA:-RRB- which was down 3.93% to 24.21 at the …